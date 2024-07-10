Unique opportunity

Tenterfield Star's Property of the Week, Thursday July 11: 4 Martin Street, Tenterfield:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 4 Martin Street.
Enjoy the clean, crisp air of the New England region in this Bavarian-style home.
4 Martin Street offers a long list of quality features of this property including four generous bedrooms, with the main bedroom boasting a private ensuite and large walk-in robe.
The home also provides a large family bathroom with spa, three toilets for convenience, and an office which is the ideal spot to work from home or for a school study area.
The open-plan kitchen and dining room are spacious and well-equipped with a dishwasher and wall oven, while there is also a formal dining room and lounge with a cosy wood heater for those cooler months.
The loft area allows space to escape and boasts absolutely magnificent views over the town of Tenterfield and surrounding mountains.
Fully furnished Bed and Breakfast accommodation is a recent addition to this property which can be further developed or used as a teenager's retreat or granny flat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.