Physie club hosts mid-season event

By Kerryn Gutmanis
Updated July 10 2024 - 9:00pm, first published July 9 2024 - 12:17pm
Pictures by Jodie Condrick

Tenterfield Physical Culture Club held the Mid-Season Intensive Workshops and Chocolate Competition Event at the weekend at the Tenterfield Memorial Hall.

