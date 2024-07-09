Physie club hosts mid-season event

Tenterfield Physical Culture Club held the Mid-Season Intensive Workshops and Chocolate Competition Event at the weekend at the Tenterfield Memorial Hall.
Saturday provided an opportunity for all members to learn skills and techniques under the expert tuition of Head Associate Jude Hayne and two National Champions and Tenterfield Senior Associates, Stacey Josefski and Erin Crotty.
These lessons are designed to enable all girls and ladies to achieve the best possible results, fulfilling personal goals for health and well-being, as well as competition goals at local, district and national levels.
Sunday was the day for showing family and friends the progress each has made since the beginning of the 2024 Season.
It was the first full dress-rehearsal Tenterfield Physie has organised, and it was a good opportunity for many of the new families that have joined this year to experience the atmosphere of Physical Culture Competitions.
The club was thrilled to welcome around 100 people to watch and cheer on each age group.
The Sunday Chocolate Competition concluded with the presentation of a certificate to each girl and lady who attended the workshops and danced in her age category on the day, and the inaugural presentation of the "Mid-Season Intensive Workshop and Chocolate Competition - Outstanding Participant" trophy.
This year Tenterfield Physie is aware of the support the club receives from the Tenterfield Shire Council, especially Mayor Bronwyn Petrie.
In recognition of her support and her personal appreciation for the sport of Physical Culture, Mayor Petrie was invited to join the judges on the stage during the Choc Comp and have the best view of dancers throughout the afternoon.
The final activity of the weekend was the presentation by Mayor Petrie of the new perpetual trophy to the two chosen girls.
Bailee Stuart and Yasmine Blyth were the very happy recipients of the trophy, which recognized their outstanding work and contribution to the Mid- Season Event.
