Tenterfield Shire Council to hold Councillor Candidate Information Session

Tenterfield Shire Council is holding a Councillor Candidate Information Session for prospective applicants on Saturday, July 17.
The session will assist potential candidates who are considering nominations for the upcoming Local Government Elections on Saturday, September 14.
Local Government NSW facilitator, Maire Sheehan will conduct the briefing session and outline the key requirements of the role, and how it fits in with other levels of government.
Ms Sheehan will address expectations and potential challenges for a Councillor, including formal meeting procedures, proper conduct and managing conflicts.
The session will also highlight what makes for a successful Council and Councillor, how to operate effectively with others and how to achieve progress for the community's benefit.
The free event will be on Saturday 27 July 2024 from 1pm to 4.30pm at the Tenterfield Shire Council's Administration Building.
Council asks that anyone wishing to attend please register for the event by contacting council either via email at council@tenterfield.nsw.gov.au
