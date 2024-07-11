Horn sounds new leadership for Rotary

Tenterfield Rotary have welcomed a new president at their 78th changeover dinner at the Golf Club on July 9.
Outgoing president Jacqueline Plaice handed over the position and Chain of Office to Yvonne Horn, who was formally inducted by past District Governor David Lee.
PDG Lee represented District 9640 and governor Lisa Hunt and presented a Paul Harris Fellowship to PDG Harry Bolton for his many years of dedication to Rotary.
Rotary were also joined by special guests president John Landers and Margie from Westpac Helicopter Fundraising Support Team.
Two new awards were introduced by Ms Plaice this year.
Peter and Val Chittick travelled from Warwick to present the first award, dedicated to Peter for his service to Tenterfield, "The Peter Chittick Community Award" to Foundation Director PP Ralph Manser.
Ralph continues to support and belong to many organisations in Tenterfield and dedicates his time to the town.
Ms Plaice presented the "Rotarian of the Year 2024" award to club director Heather Goulding for her outstanding service\ and thanked her for being such an amazing support this year.
About 40 people enjoyed a delicious meal and listened to speeches and toasts from members of the club. Golf club manager Dean Hines was presented with a Rotary Vocational Certificate for the support and service they offer Rotary.
Ms Plaice thanked the outgoing Board members and Harry Bolton for chairing. She also thanked and acknowledged special guests from Stanthorpe and Granite Belt Rotary Cubs, Tenterfield Lions President Mike Rudge and Jennie, Kim from 10fm and friends who attended.
Ms Plaice spoke of the success and strength of the club this year and how proud it is to have donated to the local and international community. Friendship and support of each other was also highlighted as a reason to be a Rotarian.
Incoming President Yvonne presented her new Board for 2024-2025 and the evening ended with a raffle and the singing of the National Anthem.
If you would like to meet new people, have fun whilst helping those in need and learn more about Rotary please email rotarytenterfield@gmail.com.
