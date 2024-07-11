Tenterfield Star
Tenterfield Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Horn sounds new leadership for Rotary

By Staff Writers
July 12 2024 - 7:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tenterfield Rotary have welcomed a new president at their 78th changeover dinner at the Golf Club on July 9.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.