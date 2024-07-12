Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News

Maidenhead Station presented with brand new 5600 head capacity feedlot

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
July 12 2024 - 11:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maidenhead Station's Myranee Feedlot has a current capacity of 5600 head. Picture supplied
Maidenhead Station's Myranee Feedlot has a current capacity of 5600 head. Picture supplied

The 3529 hectare (8720 acre) Border Rivers region property Maidenhead Station is being presented with a newly constructed 5600 head capacity feedlot.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.