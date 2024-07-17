'A lot of talent there': Bees building for future success

Sometimes wins don't always come in the form of the results on the scoreboard.
For the Tenterfield Bumblebees, that has certainly been the case.
Prior to the start of the 2024 New England Rugby Union season, there were question marks over whether the Bees would even get a team, let alone make it this far into the season.
Thanks to the relentless and persistant work of club stalwarts Matt Bertalli, Phil Jones and a handful of others, they have managed to pick up new players throughout the season.
"We have guys that are interested in playing and that is the big thing," Bertalli said.
"Everyone is always very surprised when they play rugby, especially coming across from rugby league, with how much they enjoy it. I think a lot of people have the perception in their head that rugby is boring.
"Then you get there and you play, and there's always something happening and everyone really seems to enjoy it."
The Bees are hanging on to fourth on the table at the moment after two tight losses in recent weeks.
In round 10 they were downed 26-20 by the Blues and then 12-7 by Robb in round 11.
But Bertalli sees past that.
"Even though there's losses, the positives outweigh the negatives," he said.
"We have got a fair bit of inexperience in the team at the moment, especially pivotal positions.
"The inexperience has definitely been felt but there's a lot of talent there and a lot to build on.
"They all seem pretty keen to keep playing next year so there's a good base there to build on."
Bertalli is hopeful the platform they lay this year can continue on.
"There's young fellas there, they have got a heap of talent," he said.
"Once they learn the rules a bit more, the pace of the game and the flow of the game, they will be weapons on the field.
"I am not real confident on how we would go this year premiership-wise but I think next year, if these young fellas stick with us, we could be a contender for next year."
There's a sense of camaraderie among the group too.
In any sport, that plays a big part in on-field success.
"That is what we are really trying to focus on as well at the moment - ensuring the culture of the club is still there and making sure there is a good culture around the club so people want to hang around for that," Bertalli said.
