Tigers juniors show spirit in return to the field

The 17 boys had a great win 36-24 against the Gremlins. They took the field with only 10 17-year-old players and four under 15s backing up. It was an amazing performance from all involved and they had to fight all the way through to get a great win. We had to change our style of play and stacked our forward pack, played them through the middle and were too big and strong. Points went to 3 - Jack Giddy, 2 - Cooper Hayes, 1 - Bryce Riley. Special mention to Jackson Bates, Tyler Mumford and Darcy Rolph who had big games also and a massive thank you to the 15 boys who backed up being Axel Bates, Wil Maloney, Kody Halliday and Ken Obenza. Without these blokes, we would not have been able to take the field.