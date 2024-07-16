Tigers juniors show spirit in return to the field

The Tenterfield Tigers travelled to Stanthorpe on Saturday to take on the Gremlins.
There were some great games played which had the same passion as the State of Origin game.
Under 9s
An early Gremlins try opened the scoring in the under 9s but it was also the kick up the tushy the tigers needed.
High intensity defence smothered the Gremlins attack for the rest of the half, forcing numerous turnovers.
All players ran the ball with purpose, Sian Everson was cruelly pulled down twice just shot of the line after length of the field runs while Sam and Max Duck were able to cross the try line. The Tigers didn't take their foot off the pedal after half time with Ivy Mitchell exploding out of dummy half and stepping around numerous defenders on her way to score.
Not to be outdone, Molly Rolph soon repeated this on the other side of the field getting low to crash over the try line in this hard-fought game.
Under 13s boys
The boys travelled to Stanthorpe where it was blowing a gale. After five weeks on the sidelines, we started well but in the second-half the boys come up against a resilient Stanthorpe side who went on and won.
Under 15s league tag
With only nine players on the weekend against the Gremlins the girls showed a lot of commitment playing in very cold conditions.
All players stood up and contributed to a team effort. Stand out efforts were Elly Butler and Maddie Smidt leasing from the front. Pippa Koch and Sienna Skinner had some dynamic runs.
Laura Aquilini and Kyla Battersby continue to improve especially in defence. Tayah Everson showed great support play scoring a try off a good passing movement.
Under 15s boys
The 15 travelled to Stanthorpe with an injury depleted side to play in the icy cold wind against the Gremlins. Stanthorpe were fired up to try and take us on early., but with great defence there were no holes which frustrated them. The Tigers put on some early tries to take the score at half time to 28-6 The second half seen the boys extend their lead with some great attacking moves to finish the game 54-6. The stand outs where Jim Brown filing in at Hooker, Ken Obenza with some great runs to make some very valuable metres and Toby Rolph with a great running game and never stops making tackles. Great game boys
Under 17s boys
The 17 boys had a great win 36-24 against the Gremlins. They took the field with only 10 17-year-old players and four under 15s backing up. It was an amazing performance from all involved and they had to fight all the way through to get a great win. We had to change our style of play and stacked our forward pack, played them through the middle and were too big and strong. Points went to 3 - Jack Giddy, 2 - Cooper Hayes, 1 - Bryce Riley. Special mention to Jackson Bates, Tyler Mumford and Darcy Rolph who had big games also and a massive thank you to the 15 boys who backed up being Axel Bates, Wil Maloney, Kody Halliday and Ken Obenza. Without these blokes, we would not have been able to take the field.
