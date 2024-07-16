Tenterfield Star
Tai Chi master to call Tenterfield home, share skills

By Staff Writers
July 17 2024 - 7:34am
Amanda Heidke is one of Australia's leading experts in Tai Chi and Qigong and now wants to share her skills with the people of Tenterfield. Picture supplied.
Renowned Tai Chi and Qigong Master, Shifu Amanda Heidke will be heading up tai chi clases in Tenterfield.

