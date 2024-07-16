Tai Chi master to call Tenterfield home, share skills

Renowned Tai Chi and Qigong Master, Shifu Amanda Heidke will be heading up tai chi clases in Tenterfield.
This is a unique opportunity to learn from a true master of these ancient arts.
Shifu Amanda Heidke has been practising Tai Chi (Taijiquan) and Qigong for over two decades. She is the founder of The Tai Chi Centre Australia which opened its doors in 2013 and became one of the largest schools in NSW.
A gold medallist in both open hand and weapon forms, her Tai Chi and Qigong journey began when first introduced to the ancient Chinese martial art in 2001.
She began teaching Taijiquan and Qigong in 2006 studying with Professor Zexiu Ai, Master Faye Yip and Grand Master Jesse Tsao.
The International Health Qigong Federation of China has formerly certified Amanda as Health Qigong Instructor and awarded her Duan Wei Diploma in accordance with the International Health Qigong Duan System.
Amongst her many qualifications Grand Master Jesse Tsao has also formally certified Amanda as executive specialist instructor of Tai Chi Bang Eight Immortal Flute and Shi-ba-shi Fan in Yang Style she is also a certified Instructor for Tai Chi Healthways USA.
Amanda is current competition judge for The Tai Chi Association Australia (TCAA) and is the sole Australian representative of only 14 practitioners worldwide to be appointed as evaluation committee member to The World Tai Chi Duanwei Ranking Federation.
Amanda said she was looking to make Tenterfield home as part of semi-retirement plans. She said she was closing the Tai Chi Centre Australia and putting down roots, but wanted to continue teaching Tai Chi.
Residents will soon have the chance to take lessons with Amanda and benefit from the restorative powers of Tai Chi and Qigong with Amanda looking to launch weekly classes at the RSL Hall starting in September.
The first session will be September 26 at 10.30am.
Amanda Heidke will guide you through the principles and movements of Tai Chi, helping you to improve your balance, flexibility and coordination, reduce stress and enhance your overall well-being and energy.
Join a class for an unforgettable experience, and discover the beauty and benefits of Tai Chi and Qigong.
Suitable for all ages and skill levels, classes are perfect for beginners, seasoned practitioners, and anyone seeking a deeper connection with their body and mind.
Secure your spot by registering your interest by email at amazingmantis@gmail.com or by phoning Shifu direct on 0410 181 498.
