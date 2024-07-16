Safety paramount to stay warm in cold snap

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) is warning the public not to take dangerous risks to stay warm during the current polar snap that's gripping Australia's east coast.
Some areas of the Northern Tablelands have seen snow flurries through Tuesday and Wednesday.
FRNSW is encouraging the public not to engage in risky behaviour to heat up homes during the cold snap.
Heaters should be kept at least a metre away from any materials and furniture in the home to prevent fires and ideally should be plugged into their own sockets to prevent power board overloads.
Residents should inspect any heaters removed from storage to ensure they are in good working order and clean them if necessary.
Under no circumstances should outdoor barbecues and heaters be brought inside homes to provide heat.
They generate Carbon Monoxide, an invisible, toxic, odourless and tasteless gas that can render people unconscious and cause death.
Four people, including a child, were overcome by CO gas in their Wentworthville unit late last month after they brought a barbecue in from their balcony to provide makeshift heating.
FRNSW Deputy Commissioner - Field Operations, Paul McGuiggan, said the last time NSW experienced bitter winter cold snaps, in 2022, there were a record 17 deaths in residential fires.
"It's crucial that every home has at least one working smoke alarm protecting you and your loved ones," Deputy Commissioner McGuiggan said.
"Half the homes that experienced a fire over the last two winters either didn't have a smoke alarm or those present weren't working," he said, "That's a recipe for disaster because a smoke alarm may well be the only thing that saves you if a fire breaks out.
"You can't smell when you're asleep so a sounding alarm may be your only hope.
"We also recommend forming a home fire escape plan so all occupants are aware of their best way out in the event of a fire."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.