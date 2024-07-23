Take a Cobb and Co coach journey into a bygone era

The people of Tenterfield and Liston will have the chance to experience a taste of Yesteryear in early August.
They will be given the chance to journey into the past on board the two Cobb & Co coaches coming to Tenterfield and Liston on August 3 and 4 respectively.
The trip into a bygone era is part of the 100 Year Anniversary celebrations of the last official Cobb & Co run in Australia.
Cobb & Co was a lynchpin in Australian society in the 1800s and early1900s, transporting passengers and mail to goldfields, and regional and remote areas of Australia, with a reputation for efficiency, speed and reliability.
Tenterfield Shire Council has hired the DrayhorseShires Cobb & Co coaches to celebrate this anniversary.
It will provide an opportunity to promote the Cobb & Co heritage of the region and along with many local attractions. Ultimately it will allow for the Cobb & Co Heritage Trail to be officially recognised for future tourism promotion.
Tenterfield township and parts of the shire have a strong historical connection to the story of Cobb & Co.
Tenterfield was an important link between NSW and QLD, with Tenterfield being marked on the historical Queensland Cobb & Co route maps. From Tenterfield the route went via Mt Lindesay Rd to Maryland northeast of Stanthorpe then to Warwick and Toowoomba.
Way stations (or changing stations) were situated along the route with some historical evidence still remaining. Council hopes to get funding to install signage at these locations.
At Liston there is the Cobb & Co Museum with the replica coach constructed by Liston local Mr John Burton.
Mr Burton commenced construction of the coach at the grand age of 88 years. Also in the museum is a wagon built by Mr Burton and around the museum are many of his historic timber, farming and mining tools.
John's daughter Hazel Johnson has written five books on Cobb & Co and will be at both Tenterfield and Liston, to speak on Cobb & Co. She will also have her books available for purchase.
Liston is only 17 km from Stanthorpe, so Granite Belt residents and visitors can also enjoy the old world charm of a horse drawn coach ride in charming surroundings.
Mr John Osborne OAM of Toowoomba will be a special guest at the Tenterfield and Liston events. Mr Osborne was instrumental in working with the Bolton family to establish the Toowoomba Cobb & Co Museum, originally established to house the Cobb & Co Collection of WRF Bolton of over 30 horse drawn vehicles, plus artefacts including saddles and tools.
He was also previously the organiser of the Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers, Deputy Chairman of the Queensland Tourism and Travel Corporations and a Director of Events Queensland, and Foundation Chairman of the Queensland Tourist Industry Council.
Tenterfield activities will start at 9.30am on August 3 at the historic Tenterfield Railway Station markets with guest speakers Hazel and John, local member Janelle Saffin and Councillor Peter Petty reciting a poem written for the occasion.
The coaches will operate from 10am-midday from the railway station and then from 2pm-4pm from Shirley Park in High Street.
A soup and damper lunch will be available at the Tenterfield Station Homestead from midday to 2pm.
Liston activities likewise will commence at 9.30am on Sunday, August 4 with guest speakers Hazel Johnson, John Burton and John Osborne.
Morning tea will be available at Liston Hall from 9am.
The coaches will operate from 10am-midday and from 2pm-4pm.
A soup and damper lunch will be available at Aloomba Lavender Farm from midday to 2pm.
Veteran vintage and classic cars will be on display at both Tenterfield and Liston.
People are encouraged to dress in period costume and Mr Osborne has secured four family pass prizes to the fabulous Cobb & Co Museum in Toowoomba for the best dressed man, woman, boy and girl.
Bookings are available online for the coaches and lunches.
Enquiries to Mayor Bronwyn Petrie 0402330613 or b.petrie@tenterfield.nsw.gov.au.
Ticket sales for coach rides and lunches
Saturday - Tenterfield:
https://www.trybooking.com/CTGBX - Larger coach, morning session 10am to midday
https://www.trybooking.com/CTFZP - Smaller coach, morning session 10am to midday
https://www.trybooking.com/CTGCG - Larger coach, afternoon session 2pm to 4pm
https://www.trybooking.com/CTFZS - Smaller coach, afternoon session 2pm to 4pm
https://www.trybooking.com/CTGCW - Tenterfield Station, Homestead soup & damper lunch midday to 2pm
Sunday - Liston:
https://www.trybooking.com/CTGBW - Larger coach, 10am to midday and 2pm to 4pm
https://www.trybooking.com/CTGBQ - Smaller coach, 10am to midday and 2pm to 4pm
https://www.trybooking.com/CTGCX - Aloomba Lavender Farm soup & damper lunch midday to 2pm.
Larger coach seats 9 inside & 11 on top (ladder at rear), Smaller coach seats 4-6 inside and 2-3 upperrear.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.