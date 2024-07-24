Tenterfield Star
Tenterfield Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our Places

Angry Bull on track to deliver tourism dollars

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
July 24 2024 - 5:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Saddlers Mountain Bike Club Tenterfield. The multi-million dollar Angry Bull Trails is expected to begin construction in the coming months. Picture supplied
The Saddlers Mountain Bike Club Tenterfield. The multi-million dollar Angry Bull Trails is expected to begin construction in the coming months. Picture supplied

Angry Bull Trails is on course to put Tenterfield on the map as a nationally significant mountain bike (MTB) destination with the trail nearing the initial stages of construction and development.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local New England journalist covering all manner of issues social, political, sports, business. Please feel free to get in touch with me directly heath.forsyth@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0407 410 222

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.