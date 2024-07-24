Angry Bull on track to deliver tourism dollars

Angry Bull Trails is on course to put Tenterfield on the map as a nationally significant mountain bike (MTB) destination with the trail nearing the initial stages of construction and development.
ABT project director Joseph Smith said the Angry Bull Trails project aimed to generate long-term, sustainable economic growth, simultaneously creating employment opportunities for young locals.
According to Mr Smith, work on the trails, which include 174 km of single track is expected to begin within months.
"We'd expect to be on the ground building trails in August, just around the corner, which is exciting and we are all really looking forward to it."
Mr Smith said that an important part of this project had been community consultation and engagement with First Nations people.
"That has definitely been at the forefront of our discussions, so we are currently walking the trails with First Nations groups and we also have an ecologist conducting an environmental impact statement," he said.
Mr Smith said that the year-long trail riding season would cater to families, as much as it would to professional riders, somewhat akin to skiing destinations.
"You would then have the more difficult and challenging trails for more experienced riders looking for something competitive.
"We understand that 70 per cent of our market will be family, so we're trying to build an interesting and challenging trail network, but also one that welcomes new riders to our community."
Blending both social enterprise and commercial value to deliver the project, the Angry Bull Trails strategic goals include developing a world-class mountain biking destination, creating employment pathways for youth, as well as education and training programs.
It will also strive to promote inclusiveness and deliver infrastructure that caters to people of all abilities and attempts to transform the local economy.
"I think a lot of destinations recognise the importance of removing barriers to participation," Mr Smith said.
"Cycling is very easy, we're almost all riding a bicycle, It's just about making sure that we have the infrastructure and the appropriate trail networks and importantly making sure that Tenterfield is rider-ready.
"Typically, a group will come to town. they'll be riders and non-riders. We see a great opportunity for Tenterfield to develop the non-rider offering also.
"So we're talking about accommodation, dining, ancillary businesses, and ultimately many different opportunities will spawn from the trail network."
