Floods, date changes and team swaps won't the Tenterfield Bumblebees their annual Westpac Rescue Helicopter Premiers Challenge. The omicron variant of coronavirus saw 2021 rugby seasons cancelled before premiers could be crowned but the Bees have rounded up an array of teams from four different Zones to play the day. The Bees arranged a line up of both Far North Coast, New England, Central North and Darling Downs teams for the annual event. The event raises money for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter but this year they will additionally raise funds for flood relief. The Bees' association with Far North Coast will see them raise money for clubs in the Zones who have been affected by the recent floods. "We will be donating to flood relief and the rugby clubs and to help their communities within their club," Bees president Jeremy Phipps said. "That way we know it is going to people who need it." Starting at 12pm, the third grade fixture will see the Bees playing against the Warwick Water Rats. There will be a women's game between the Glen Innes Elks and Richmond Range. Second grade will see the Elks and the Inverell Highlanders collide while first grade will see the Highlanders go up against Richmond. Phipps said Richmond is still able to come across from the coastal region but even if they can't, the club is determined to make a day of rugby. "I was speaking to Richmond yesterday [Tuesday] and they didn't say anything different," Phipps said. "The ladies will be the only team that will suffer if Richmond can't come up. "We are still hoping to play even if we do. We are playing it by ear, we will work it out. Rugby will get played on Saturday. We will make something happen." Warwick, Inverell and Glen Innes have all confirmed their attendance as well. The Bees folded mid-way through last season due to a lack of numbers. Phipps said although they are facing the same numbers dilemma again this year, the charity day was always going to go ahead. "We think it is a good day of rugby and it is worthwhile," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/T7RGn6Wqupu9DPpBgesVjF/de04b3b7-31e5-43cc-9371-c0bacd5308fe.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg