Unexpected hurdles couldn't even stop the Tenterfield Bumblebees' pre-season rugby day as the club welcomed the new season with their annual fundraiser. The Bees have played the last in the Far North Coast competition since 2018 and, with the recent flooding in the Zone, opted to raise funds for those who need it most. The flooding and road closures naturally impacted numbers but Bees president Jeremy Phipps said the second and third grade games ended up playing a "round robin" style with blended teams from the Bees, Glen Innes Elks and Warwick. "Everyone was really good, all the teams were very helpful and willing to come on board," Phipps said. "There was a bit of trouble, some of the teams couldn't fill their top teams because of flooding and stuff happening and some teams were struggling for numbers but the first grade game was a great. "Everyone enjoyed themselves." There was even a women's game for the first time since the Bees started their pre-season fundraiser. The Glen Innes Elkettes, featuring some Tenterfield women as well, took on Richmond Range in both a sevens and 10s fixture. "The first game was a seven-a-side then the girls decided they wanted to play a 10-a-side," Phipps said. "We kind of just rolled with the punches and made the day work." The club is yet to count the funds raised on the day but Phipps said the community got behind the cause. "It ended up being a successful day," he said. "We haven't counted the money to see how much we raised but we certainly seemed a raised a bit." Phipps was thankful the day came together. "Thank you to all the clubs that came along and the refs, that made it at enjoyable day to raise funds for the flooding on the Far North Coast and the chopper," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/T7RGn6Wqupu9DPpBgesVjF/c3611a28-2d10-4264-8add-3d00ec700522.jpg/r5_214_2042_1365_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg