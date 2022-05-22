THE result for the New England electorate shows some change in attitude across the region, but offers few genuine surprises after the Nationals' Barnaby Joyce came out on top.
Having held the seat since 2013, Mr Joyce again secured over half of the primary vote, racking up 52.5 per cent of first preferences.
Advertisement
That means, as of Sunday night, there was a 2.3 per cent swing against him.
READ MORE:
Labor stormed into second place, with 18.6 per cent of the vote, which was the party's best result in 24 years, prompting candidate Laura Hughes to say it was becoming impossible for Mr Joyce to ignore the demands of so many people in his electorate.
In third place was Independent Matthew Sharpham, who continued the long running tradition of Independents fairing well in the New England. He claimed 8.1 per cent of the primary vote, which he said was pleasing as a novice to politics.
"I'm happy with that for a first time runner, I'm happy with roughly 8 to 9 per cent," he said
"I've really enjoyed it [the campaign] being able to get out and meet people and just hear their concerns."
Claiming fourth spot was The Greens' Carol Sparks, who also enjoyed a 3.3 per cent swing in the party's favour, claiming 7.7 per cent overall.
She said between the vote for her party and Labor, it was obvious climate change was on people's minds.
"Action on climate change has been a big thing for The Greens for a long time, and it's so good to hear the new prime minister express as well that he's going to work on climate action
"And we'll be pushing for that as usual."
She thanked her supporters and praised voters who had put them number one, particularly in Brisbane where the party claimed several inner-city seats.
Rounding out the count was Pauline Hanson's One Nation's Richard Thomas (4.7 per cent), Liberal Democrats' Pavlo Samios (3.1 per cent), Independent Natasha Ledger (2.7 per cent) and United Australia Party's Cindy Duncan (2.8 per cent).
Federally it was a horror run for One Nation and the United Australia Party, with the latter failing to pick up any seats or senators, and the former currently threatened with the same fate, as even Pauline Hanson is battling for her spot in the senate.
Advertisement
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.