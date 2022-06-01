The Tenterfield Bumblebees continued their strong start to the New England Rugby Union third grade competition with a comprehensive victory over the Barbarians in round six.
The Bees ran away with a 50-19 triumph before the women were beaten by the undefeated Barbets 19-15 while Glen Innes Elks second grade team won 48-nil.
Advertisement
Bees president Jeremy Phipps said it was a hard day out for the Barbarians men but said things are coming together for the joint venture.
"We are just starting to get a bit continuity with the guys playing six rounds in so it is good," he said.
"The guys kind of know what they are doing."
"They [Barbarians] struggled a bit for numbers, only brought up 19 blokes or something.
"But to their credit they came up regardless and tried their best.
"It was a fairly hard day at the office for them."
The Bees were also helped by the addition of a few Glen Innes Magpies rugby league players.
"Ducky Watts had his first game for us this week and hopefully he is going to be a regular," Phipps said.
"And Jack Miller, they were our centres and they had an absolutely outstanding game.
"Our forwards always hold their own and play really well.
"We had a bit of continuity with Ace [Holliss] at 10, it makes it a lot easier for him if he has got his Glen guys there."
The Bees joined up with the New England-based Glen Innes after playing in the Far North Coast President's Cup competition.
The President's Cup is considered third grade on the coast but is littered with first grade talent.
"It definitely is an easier comp than Far North Coast. I am not trying to take it away from the guys playing but it is a true third grade comp," Phipps said.
"With the guys we are playing, we are probably doing pretty well in third grade.
"But it is hard when you have only got seven players and you don't know who is playing every week.
"You're not competitive in those higher grades when you are just thrown together."
Advertisement
The Elks also held a fundraiser for Nathan Stapleton which raised more than $8000.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.