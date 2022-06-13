The skies over parts of the Northern Tablelands have been busy as a combined wild dog baiting program between the Local Lands Services (LLS) and the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is distributing 165,000 baits.
LLS Biosecurity officer Mark Tarrant said the LLS is deploying 110,000 baits in an area ranging from Niangala through to Glen Innes, Tenterfield, Emmaville and Nullamanna districts.
The NPWS also complements the LLS program by deploying approximately 55,000 additional baits.
He said 464 holdings including Travelling stock routes (TSRs) and State Forest reserves are participating in the aerial program, with 42 individual wild dog control groups represented.
Mr Tarrant said the Northern Tablelands program builds on the efforts from neighbouring LLS regions including Hunter, North West and North Coast and is targeting both wild dogs and foxes.
He said research on Aerial baiting and wild dog mortality in south-eastern Australia, authored by G. Ballard, P.J.S. Fleming, P. D. Meek and S. Doak indicate that 90 per cent of a wild dog population would be eradicated by a rate of 40 baits dropped per kilometre
Mr Tarrant said a new region of the North West around Yetman, ATholwood and Ashford was emerging as a trouble-centre for wild dog incursions.
"We cant identify why this area is emerging, but there is a theory that it might be due to (the recent drought) and bushfires," Mr Tarrant said.
He said the LLS is trying to ramp up support from landholder partnerships in this region.
"The only way we can properly tackle it is to get more people on board with the LLS.
"If people are having problems with wild dogs, the first thing they should do is to talk with the LLS biosecurity officer," he said.
Mr Tarrant said each of the kangaroo meat baits has an injection of 0.2 millilitres of 1080, which is a sufficient dosage to eradicate wild dogs and foxes.
He said landholders right through the Northern Tablelands in the path of the baiting programs are provided with regular email and text message updates as well as signage to display and muzzles for cosmetic dogs to prevent any losses to the baiting program.
The Northern Tablelands LLS baiting program began on May 22 and ran for about two weeks.
After the baiting program is completed, action review meetings will be held in July with landholders across the region.
