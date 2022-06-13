Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News

Wild dog eradication campaign in full swing

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated June 15 2022 - 12:35am, first published June 13 2022 - 1:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kangaroo meat baits are prepared for a wild dog baiting program on the Northern Tablelands held at the end of May.

The skies over parts of the Northern Tablelands have been busy as a combined wild dog baiting program between the Local Lands Services (LLS) and the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is distributing 165,000 baits.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.