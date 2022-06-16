How to keep your home feeling cosy this wild winter

This is branded content.

Winter can be a tough time of year, especially if you live in an area that gets hit hard by the cold and the snow. The last thing you want is to come home to a house that feels as frozen as the weather outside.

There's nothing quite like snuggling up in your home when the weather outside is wild. But if your home isn't feeling quite as cosy as you'd like, there are a few simple things you can do to change that. Here are a few tips to help you keep your home feeling cosy this winter.

A tidy home is a cosy home

Who doesn't love coming home to a clean house? There's nothing like walking into a space that feels tidy and put together. And, with the right cordless vacuum cleaner, keeping your house clean can be a breeze.

A clean home will not only look and feel more inviting, but it will also be healthier for you and your family. Dust and dirt can build up over time, causing allergies and other respiratory problems. By vacuuming regularly, you can help to remove these harmful particles from your home.

In addition, a clean house is simply more enjoyable to live in. You'll be able to relax and take pride in your space, knowing that it's a reflection of your hard work.

Make sure your windows are properly insulated

Around 40 per cent of the heat in your home can be lost through your windows, even when they are closed.

If your windows aren't properly insulated, they can let all of the heat escape, leaving you shivering indoors. But there's no need to suffer through the cold months - there are plenty of easy ways to insulate your windows and keep your home feeling cosy all winter long.

One straightforward way is to install window film. This thin plastic film can help to block out drafts and keep heat from escaping. You can also add extra insulation around your windows by caulking any gaps and sealing off any cracks.

In addition, caulking and weather-stripping around your windows will help to seal off any drafts. By taking these simple steps, you can help keep your home feeling warm and cosy all winter long.

Invest in some thick curtains or blinds to help block out drafts

This winter, make your home a haven from the cold by investing in some quality curtains or blinds. Thick fabrics will help to block out drafts, keeping your rooms feeling cosy and warm.

In addition, curtains or blinds can add a touch of style to your décor, and they can be easily adjusted to let in as much or as little light as you like. Whether you're looking for a traditional look or something more modern, there's sure to be a style that suits your taste.

So don't let the cold weather get you down - make your home inviting and comfortable with some new curtains or blinds.

Get a good-quality comforter or quilt for your bed

No one likes waking up to a cold, hard bed in the middle of winter. If you're looking for a way to make your bedroom feel cosier this season, investing in a good-quality comforter or quilt is a great place to start. Not only will you be able to enjoy the comfort of a warm bed, but you'll also be able to extend the life of your mattress by protecting it from the cold.

When choosing a comforter or quilt, be sure to look for one that is made with high-quality materials and construction. This will ensure that it is durable and will provide long-lasting warmth. Additionally, be sure to choose a style that fits your personal aesthetic and complements your bedding.

With a little effort, you can turn your bedroom into a cosy oasis that you'll look forward to retreating to at the end of each day.

Light plenty of candles to create a warm and inviting atmosphere

As the days grow shorter and the weather turns colder, it can be difficult to keep your home feeling warm and inviting. One way to combat the chill is to light plenty of candles. The soft flickering light will create a warm atmosphere, helping you to forget about the cold outside.

In addition, candles can also help to mask any unwanted smells, such as musty carpets or damp laundry. And, of course, there's nothing quite like the scent of a scented candle to make your home feel cosy and welcoming. So this winter, make sure to stock up on candles and enjoy the warmth of a cosy home.

Set your heating to a comfortable temperature

Ideally, you should keep your thermostat set at 20 degrees for the right balance of comfort and energy efficiency.

Setting your heating to a comfortable temperature isn't just about keeping yourself warm - it's also about keeping your home in good condition. When the temperature inside your home drops below freezing, water pipes can burst, causing extensive damage.