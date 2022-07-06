What does an orthodontist do?

What does an orthodontist do?

This article is in partnership with Gorgeous Smiles.



An orthodontist is a dental specialist who corrects teeth and jaws that are positioned improperly. They work on both children and adults and have a range of treatments available to them depending on the individual's needs.



Orthodontists in Melbourne can help with a wide range of problems, from crooked teeth to underbites. If you're not happy with your smile, then it might be time to see an orthodontist!

1. What do orthodontists do?

Orthodontists are dental specialists who diagnose, prevent, and treat orthodontic problems. They improve the appearance of teeth and jaws by orthodontic treatment, which may involve the use of braces, retainers, and other devices.

Orthodontists are people who help your teeth look nicer. They do this by making sure your teeth are straight and in the right place. Sometimes orthodontists use braces to do this, but sometimes they might use other devices too.

2. The benefits of orthodontic treatment?

A better smile - orthodontic treatment can give you a straighter, more attractive smile

Improved oral health - orthodontic treatment can help improve your oral health by correcting problems with your bite and teeth alignment

Easier to brush and floss - orthodontic treatment can help make it easier to brush and floss your teeth, which leads to better oral hygiene

Improved self-esteem and confidence - orthodontic treatment can improve your self-esteem and confidence by giving you a smile you love.

Correct jaw problems - orthodontic treatment can correct jaw problems that can cause pain or difficulty chewing

3. Types of orthodontic treatment

Orthodontists offer a variety of orthodontic treatments, which can be classified into two categories: functional orthodontics and cosmetic orthodontics.

Functional orthodontics is focused on correcting teeth alignment problems that can interfere with normal oral function. This type of orthodontic treatment is often recommended for children and adolescents since it can improve their bite (the way the upper and lower teeth fit together) and prevent future dental problems.

Cosmetic orthodontics is focused on improving the appearance of the teeth, rather than correcting any functional problems. This type of orthodontic treatment is often recommended for adults who are unhappy with the appearance of their teeth.

There are a variety of orthodontic treatments available, and your orthodontist will be able to recommend the best treatment for you based on your individual needs and goals.

4. How orthodontists can help improve your smile?

Orthodontists are able to improve smiles through the use of braces and retainers. Braces can help to straighten teeth, while retainers can help to keep teeth in their new positions.



Orthodontists can also provide other treatments, such as Invisalign, which can help to improve your smile without the need for braces. Orthodontists can also provide advice on how to care for your teeth, which can help to improve your overall oral health.

5. Costs and payment options for orthodontic treatment?

Orthodontists in Melbourne and other parts of Victoria offer a range of orthodontic treatment options and their fees vary depending on the type of orthodontic treatment required. A payment plan can be arranged with some orthodontists which will break the cost of orthodontic treatment up into monthly installments.

Some orthodontists also offer discounts for patients who pay the full cost of orthodontic treatment upfront. To find out more about orthodontic treatment costs and payment options, we recommend that you contact an orthodontist in Melbourne for a consultation.



At your consultation, the orthodontist will be able to provide you with a tailored treatment plan and an estimate of the costs involved.

6. How to choose an orthodontist?

There are a few things you should keep in mind when choosing an orthodontist. First, you want to make sure they are qualified and experienced. Second, you want to find an orthodontist who is a good fit for you personally. And third, you want to make sure the orthodontist is affordable.