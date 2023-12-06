3 beds | 1 bath | 4 cars
This stunning property offers a unique mix of rural tranquility and modern comfort.
Situated on a sprawling 49.37 hectares (121.99 acres) on the eastern side of Tenterfield, this property offers privacy and seclusion while still being close to local amenities.
With three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a versatile mixed farming setup, this property is sure to impress.
As you step inside, you'll be greeted by an inviting atmosphere.
The living areas are perfect for entertaining guests or simply relaxing.
The kitchen has modern appliances, ample storage space, and the convenient layout makes meal preparation a breeze.
The generous bedrooms offer a peaceful retreat. The bathroom is stylishly designed and features all the necessary amenities for your convenience.
Outside, the property truly shines. The mixed farming setup allows for a variety of agricultural pursuits, whether you're interested in livestock, crops, or a combination of both.
The possibilities are endless, and the fertile soil ensures a bountiful harvest.
