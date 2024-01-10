Tenterfield Starsport
Tenterfield Star's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Pony clubbers preparing for Zone 13's annual Jamboree

Ellen Dunger
By Ellen Dunger
Updated January 10 2024 - 12:36pm, first published 11:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tenterfield Pony Club will send a team to the annual Jamboree in Armidale.
Tenterfield Pony Club will send a team to the annual Jamboree in Armidale.

The beginning of the new year means one thing for the region's pony club riders: it's Jamboree time.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellen Dunger

Ellen Dunger

Sport journalist

Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/

More from AFL
More from Local Sport

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.