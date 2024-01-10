Pony clubbers preparing for Zone 13's annual Jamboree

The beginning of the new year means one thing for the region's pony club riders: it's Jamboree time.
The annual event is held over three days and each club within the Zone 13 region has a turn at hosting.
This year the event will be held in Armidale.
Clubs from Tenterfield, Glen Innes, Emmaville, Inverell, Armidale, Bundarra, Guyra, Kingstown, Martin's Gully, Uralla and Walcha will compete across the three days.
Friday will be the first day and it will see the dressage, showjumping and campdrafting events begin.
Saturday will see the team of fours, show riding and the beginning of the sporting events.
On Sunday, the remaining sporting events will start the day off before the finals for the three mug, flag and bending events.
It will wrap up with the presentation.
