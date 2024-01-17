Plenty to work on: Greater Northern sides come together in trial matches

In a big coup for junior rugby league in the area, Tenterfield played host to the Greater Northern Tigers and Northern Rivers teams on Saturday.
The under 16s and 18s played in trial matches in the lead up to their Andrew Johns and Laurie Daley Cup campaigns.
It was also the chance for Tenterfield Tigers juniors Darcy Rolph and Phelix Lavea to play representative rugby league in front of a home crowd.
The Tigers 16s were beaten but coach Cody Tickle said it was positive to put the players in a game scenario.
"In our 16s trial, I think we went down seven tries to three, they weren't really scored that well," he said.
"We took a squad of 20 kids to try a few different positions.
"After a long training campaign, it was good to be able to get them on the park and get a bit of footy."
The Tigers have one more trial this Saturday before the championships begin in February.
Tickle is hoping to iron out a few more kinks.
"There was a couple of good signs and a few areas where I thought we were slightly disappointing," he said.
"But I talked to the players about that and they have identified that as well.
"Some areas that we worked on weren't up to where we wanted them.
"But across the board, they are a good group of hard-working kids that are pretty keen to go forward on the footy paddock and play some footy.
"We have trained every weekend since November so be able to get the skills out of that program and put it on the paddock is big."
It is particularly crucial for the Tigers squad with the players coming from a massive area.
They draw players from as south as Greta Branxton in the Hunter Valley and as far north as Tenterfield and west to Moree.
Aside from the pleasing aspect of having a solid hit out on the field, Tickle was rapt with the efforts of the Tenterfield community for putting on the day.
"It was a pretty good day. Tenterfield did a pretty good job," he said.
"I think it was the first time they have hosted a trial like that and they did exceptionally well, everyone was pretty well looked after.
"The field was in really good condition and they ran that canteen that didn't stop all day."
