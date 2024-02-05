Does going to a live gig improve your health?

The benefits of experiencing live music extend far beyond just a fun night out. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Have you ever hesitated when your kids, nieces, or nephews invite you to join them for a live music show, thinking it's not really your scene? It's time to reconsider.

The benefits of experiencing live music extend far beyond just a fun night out. When was the last time you immersed yourself in music alongside others?

And how could catching a show like the Pearl Jam Australian tour make a difference after?

If you're thinking about what gift to get someone for their birthday, one of the best ones could be a couple of tickets to a musical performance of their liking.

According to recent research, experiencing music at home or a live venue can significantly decrease anxiety, elevate your mood and supposedly decrease pain perception.

The psychological benefits of music

Stress relief and mood elevation

Recent research underscores the profound psychological benefits of music, both in home settings and live venues. Listening to music can significantly reduce anxiety and elevate mood.



This effect is largely attributed to music's ability to lower cortisol levels, the body's primary stress hormone, which is directly linked to stress and anxiety.



The soothing qualities of music not only relax the mind but also stimulate the release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter associated with feelings of pleasure and happiness.

Cognitive enhancement through music

Music engagement, especially when it involves playing an instrument, has been shown to enhance cognitive functions such as memory, attention, and problem-solving skills. This aspect of music is particularly vital in therapeutic settings, where it aids in treating cognitive disorders.



For instance, familiar melodies can facilitate memory recall and improve mental alertness in individuals with cognitive impairments.

The physical impact of music

Cardiovascular health and relaxation

The physical impact of music is as significant as its psychological effects. Soothing music genres, like classical, can have a calming effect on the body, leading to a reduced heart rate and lower blood pressure. This can be particularly beneficial for individuals at risk of heart disease, offering a natural and enjoyable form of cardiovascular care.

Music therapy in pain management

In the realm of pain management, music therapy plays a critical role. It offers an alternative approach to pain perception, especially in chronic conditions or during post-operative recovery periods.



Music can alter the way the brain processes pain signals, providing relief without the need for medication. This non-pharmacological approach is a significant advancement in pain management, offering patients a holistic and side-effect-free option.

Enhancing sleep quality

The calming nature of certain types of music can also promote improved sleep quality. By facilitating a decrease in heart rate and encouraging muscle relaxation, music sets the stage for restorative sleep. This is particularly beneficial for individuals with sleep disorders or those who struggle to maintain a healthy sleep pattern.

But how do you incorporate music into your life every day?

Listening to records or digital music

Integrating music into your daily life is a fantastic way to enjoy its benefits from home.

Starting your day with lively and upbeat music can energise you, setting a positive tone for the rest of the day. During work or study, you might find that instrumental or classical music enhances concentration and productivity. And in the evenings, switching to softer, soothing tunes can help you unwind and prepare for a restful night.

Digital platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, or YouTube are great for discovering new artists and genres, and you can create personalised playlists that suit various moods and activities.

Playing an instrument

Another enriching way to experience music is by learning to play an instrument. This can be an incredibly therapeutic and satisfying hobby, even for beginners.

Regular practice not only helps in honing a skill but also serves as a form of meditation and emotional expression. There are numerous online resources and apps available for lessons, such as Yousician or Fender Play, which are excellent for guided tutorials. Additionally, joining online communities or groups can provide support and motivation.

Local music events and social activities

Checking out your local open mic or pub gig can also be a great way to enjoy live music. This not only supports local artists but also exposes you to a variety of music styles.

Even engaging in music-based social activities, such as hosting a listening party, joining a choir, or participating in a music club, can also be a great way to enjoy music in a communal setting.