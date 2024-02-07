Carbon friendly life

Tenterfield Star's Property of the Week, Thursday February 8: 517 Gunyah Road, Tenterfield:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 517 Gunyah Road.
Baabili, meaning 'to lie down/sleep' in the local aboriginal language, is located on Tenterfield's doorstep. With all weather, two-wheel drive access, this pristine parcel of Granite Belt country offers absolute privacy and convenience, and is a rare opportunity to secure a spectacular property and make your self-sufficiency dreams come true.
The four bedroom, easy-care, modern home is constructed from insulated Bondor panels and is positioned to make the most of the northerly aspect. Flooded with natural light, it offers stunning views of the surrounding landscape to the Mole River Valley, Torrington, and beyond.
The home offers a well-equipped kitchen with plenty of storage, open plan living and dining, and a huge deck along with a 6.5 kilowatt solar system. There is also a Mediterranean courtyard complete with imported Italian pizza oven, open grill BBQ and firepit. Established fruit and nut trees including figs, grapes, apples, peaches, almonds, cherries, lemons, mandarins, olives and many more, complete the self-sustainability of the property.
