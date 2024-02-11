Cricket stars to spend two days in town

Tenterfield Cricket is gearing up for a huge week with stars to descend on the town for a series of events.
The Baggy Blues will visit the town for clinics, a gala dinner and Twenty20 match.
Steve Rixon, Phil emery, Wayne Holdsworth, Len Pascoe, Daniel Smith, Jay Lenton, Gavin Robertson, Emma Hughes, Charlotte Anneveld and six development players will be part of the touring party.
They will arrive in town on Wednesday and the first event is the dinner.
"It was very exciting," Tenterfield Cricket president Matt Paton said.
"We have a fairly good response to the dinner, we have over 100 people coming to that which is good."
Tim Marriott from the BBC will perform his one man show, Jack's Ashes.
The Baggy Blues have partnered with the Rural Adversity Mental Health Program and Paton said Marriott's show ties in with that.
"The main message is around supporting mental health in the country regions," he said.
"The synopsis of that show is a men's in a battle while he is trying to play local cricket and juggle life.
"So it fits well with the message of the tour."
The following morning the players will travel to the local primary schools before Rixon will run a clinic for juniors in the afternoon.
Paton said around 50 juniors have signed up for the clinic but they are always willing to have more.
"We are really trying to invite people from neighbouring towns or people that don't play to come down and get involved," he said.
"We have a pretty strong junior base but we would like to expand on that."
Then there's the Twenty20 match.
It will see a team made up of Tenterfield players take on the Bonshaw team.
The six development players will be split between the sides as well.
Paton is also hopeful it will benefit the female players who participate in the weekly competition.
"Bonshaw play in our local comp and they are a team that was created out of the drought, a lot of the farmers that live out Texas, Bonshaw-way, got together as a way to check in on their mates, decided to play mid-week cricket," Paton said.
"That is kind of like a local versus a neighbouring town setup."
