Baggy Blues visit an 'unreal' event

If you were about town at all last week, you would have noticed a group of people donning the NSW sky blue colours.
The Baggy Blues tour featuring current former NSW and Australian cricketers as well as development squad members were in town for a series of events.
Steve Rixon, Phil Emery, Wayne Holdsworth, Len Pascoe, Daniel Smith, Jay Lenton, Gavin Robertson, Emma Hughes, Charlotte Anneveld and six development players were part of the tour.
"We had 20 people in town for a couple of days and they made a bit of an impact," Tenterfield Cricket president Matt Paton said.
"You're just driving into town and you see people with the NSW shirt in different shops.
Starting on Wednesday, they attended a gala dinner where they presented Tenterfield Cricket Association with a poster signed by first Sheffield Shield winning NSW team and a bat signed by the current NSW team.
The dinner saw 110 attendees.
"Gavin Robinson was the emcee and he did an awesome job," Paton said.
"We got one of the local guys here get up and share his experience with mental health. It was just a really nice, community vibe.
"They people who went to the dinner said it was unreal.
"They had a really good time and a really good chance for the community to connect with the cricket community a bit further."
The next morning they hit the schools.
Again it was another positive experience with two groups staying for a couple of hours at each school.
The afternoon saw more than 50 juniors turn out to Shirley Park for a clinic.
"It was just so good to have the amount of adults working with the kids," Paton said.
"Normally when you are relying on the local community to run your Friday afternoon cricket, it is a bit of a stretch but because you had so many people there, the kids loved it."
After the clinic there was a Twenty20 fixture between Bonshaw and Tenterfield with a couple of the visitors split across both teams.
There was a great "atmosphere" there as well with the Tenterfield team claiming the win.
Overall, Paton was elated with the whole event.
"Normally when you get a player visit, you see them for a clinic and then they'gone," he said.
"They are not just there for the events, they are there for the community. Every player would come up and have a conversation with you."
