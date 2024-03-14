Experience the old-world charm of Koorooba Homestead built circa 1910

4 BED | 3 BATH | 7 CAR
Koorooba Homestead is a charming family home built around 1910, with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a formal dining room and lounge, a large kitchen/meals area, and original period features.
The original combustion stove is a feature of the renovated gourmet-style kitchen, which is equipped with quality Smeg appliances, while the informal dining area features floor-to-ceiling windows.
The home's period features include high ceilings, Sassafras timber floorboards, leadlight windows, and foyer entry doors with bevelled-edge glass and brass handles. The original bay windows provide amazing views.
There's also a large machinery shed with a granny flat, a three-bay car garage, a tennis court, and a workshop. The homestead has 25 acres of productive farmland with good water supply from a bricked well, Branch Creek and rainwater storage. Solar power ensures low energy costs.
The property provides a perfect opportunity for those who want to downsize while staying connected to the land or start a farming lifestyle.
