Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Property

Experience the old-world charm of Koorooba Homestead built circa 1910

Andrew Lotherington
By Andrew Lotherington
March 14 2024 - 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Experience the old-world charm of Koorooba Homestead built circa 1910
Experience the old-world charm of Koorooba Homestead built circa 1910

Property of the Week

4 BED | 3 BATH | 7 CAR

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Lotherington

Andrew Lotherington

Advertising Features and Special Publications Journalist

More from Property

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.