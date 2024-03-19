Tenterfield Star
Tenterfield Star
Council

Council to seek funding for plan to allow activities at town dam

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated March 20 2024 - 5:01pm, first published March 19 2024 - 4:50pm
Tenterfield Town Dam. Picture by Tenterfield Shire Council
Tenterfield Town Dam. Picture by Tenterfield Shire Council

A motion for Tenterfield Shire Council to prepare a master plan to allow a range of recreational activities at the Tenterfield Town Dam received unanimous support at the council meeting on Wednesday, February 28.

Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

I understand the importance of community news in highlighting stories that members of local communities care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make towns unique. Email me at finn.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0437 550 909

