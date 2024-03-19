Tenterfield Star
Tenterfield Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Council is taking steps to reduce carbon emissions and costs

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated March 20 2024 - 4:59pm, first published 9:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Solar panels on a roof. Picture by Chanti Richardson.
Solar panels on a roof. Picture by Chanti Richardson.

Tenterfield Shire Council will be taking steps towards tackling carbon emissions by seeking funding to install solar at council facilities.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

I understand the importance of community news in highlighting stories that members of local communities care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make towns unique. Email me at finn.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0437 550 909

More from Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.