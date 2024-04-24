Space for everyone

Tenterfield Star's Property of the Week, Thursday April 25: 105 East Street, Tenterfield:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 105 East Street.
Built with a magnificent north-easterly aspect that welcomes the morning sun rise against a spectacular rural backdrop, this quality home is packed with design features that are sure to impress the most astute buyer and allows for an easy upgrade to any lifestyle. From the sunken parent's retreat to the architectural detail in the formal dining which adds a romantic touch, this is an ideal family home.
All bedrooms have walk-in or built-in robes with the main opening to a private verandah. The large, sunken, open plan living area has a gas and electric timber kitchen, and an informal dining and lounge area which opens to the outdoor entertainment area with electric vergola.
The home boasts three bathrooms with the main having a spa bath to take in the gorgeous views, while there is also a large laundry, double garage with remote and internal access, store room, and private courtyard. There is a great list of extras including under-floor and gas heating, a built-in vacuum system, 10,000 gallon underground water storage, carport, garden shed, and paved driveway,
