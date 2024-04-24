Rugby players star in round one

The Tenterfield Bumblebees have started their season in strong form with a win in their opening round encounter against the Barbarians.
Heading into the start of the New England Rugby Union season, the Bees weren't sure if they would even take the field.
They had been struggling with numbers throughout the pre-season but got some players together through a few locals travelling back to town, as well as the Glen Innes Elks providing some, to secure a 17-14 victory.
And although it was a win on the scoreboard, Bees player and club president Matt Bertalli said it wasn't pretty.
"We managed to scrape out a win," he said.
"We were struggling to maintain structure.
"We made a lot of mistakes.
"One of the tries from Baa Baas came from us.
"Penalty after penalty, I think we marched them 60 or 70 metres, just off penalties."
But Bertalli wasn't shocked by the lack of discipline.
They were introducing new players to the game as well as coming together as a team for the first time this year.
"We had some blokes who hadn't played before and weren't 100 per cent sure of the rules," he said.
"But the ref was really good, he spoke to them and make sure they understood the rules.
"I really commend his patience.
"Some refs would have lost their patience."
Following the third grade game, two Tenterfield girls in Matilda Mitchell and Bell Everson turned out for the Elkettes against 2023 grand finallists, the Barbets..
They managed a 42-15 win.
Elkettes coach Mitch Swift was stoked to have the duo play.
"For a girl [Mitchell] that has never even watched a game of rugby union, let alone played a game, she looked like she had been playing her whole life," he said.
"To come in and play your first game at 9 which is such a pivotal position, she gave perfect service all game.
"It got to the point where she was just picking out players that were being lazy and running around them.
"Bell came out and played in the centres, she almost scored three tries."
This Saturday the Bees will face St Albert's College at Federation Park.
Bertalli said they're still on "a knife's edge" in terms of player numbers and is hopeful more will turn up.
"This week we have got the home game against Albies and I am hoping we get a few blokes down to the field and they might catch the bug and hang around for a season," he said.
"The point we are at now, I think if we end up struggling find players for a home game, it will definitely have to be a serious conversation."
At this stage, the Bees are the only senior men's team representing Tenterfield after the soccer and rugby league sides folded in the lead up to their seasons.
Bertalli encouraged anyone who is keen to play, or anyone who knows someone who might be eager, to come to Federation Park on Thursday from 6pm to learn all about it.
