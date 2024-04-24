'Devastating': Minns opens up about Tigers' demise

Tenterfield Tigers vice-president Brendan Minns has a long history with the club and has spoken out about the decision to fold.
It's the first time the club hasn't fielded a side since 1993.
As a former president and long-term player and captain, Minns was naturally gutted to pull the pin on the 2024 season.
"It is frustrating," he said.
"I never thought we would come to this point.
"We have been very competitive and strong for the last 10 to 15 years.
"We have played finals consecutively, we have made a lot of grand finals in the last 15 years.
"We won the competition in 2021.
"To go from winning the competition that year to not even being able to field a side, it is pretty devastating."
The reasoning behind the decision was a lack of numbers in the men's team.
Minns estimated there was around "12 or 13" fully committed.
Past players have either left town, hung up the boots or have opted to commit to their workplaces.
"The jump from junior footy to senior footy seems to be too big of a jump," Minns said.
"Then you add into that the school leavers and going away to university plus apprenticeships and work.
"Commitment to work is probably greater than the commitment to football."
Though the men were struggling, the league tag team was looking strong.
Minns said it was particularly disheartening after taking out the title for the last two seasons.
"The girls would have had a side," he said.
"That's probably one of the big disappointing factors
"The girls are reigning premiers and have been so strong."
Adding to that, there's been a focus for the last three seasons on the junior Tigers club linking up with the senior club to play a full day at Rugby League Park.
Now that link has gone.
So it is back to the drawing board.
And the Tigers aren't giving up hope of a comeback in 2025.
"We have a couple of young players in Warwick that will develop in the next 12 months playing against their own age group," he said.
"Hopefully when that's all said and done they will come back to Tenterfield and play for us."
