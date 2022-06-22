Tenterfield Star
Council

IPART has approved all rate increase applications made by New England councils for the 2022-2023 financial year

Updated June 22 2022 - 5:42am, first published 12:12am
Tenterfield has lowest rate rise in New England region

Tenterfield is the only local government area in the New England region that is not increasing rates above 0.7 per cent in the coming financial year.

