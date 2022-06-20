Winter music program coming to Tenterfield

The Cuskelly College of Music will return to Tenterfield for its winter program next month as part of a school holiday extravaganza.
After finishing to rave reviews from parents and students alike following its first run in 2019, the program will return for its third year.
College director, Dr James Cuskelly OAM, said the Winter Music Program was a week of music learning for students, teachers and interested members of the public.
"There is an impressive staff list including Lucinda Geoghegan (Head of Education at the National Youth Choir of Scotland), recognised globally for her work in the area of Music in Early Childhood, and Pete Churchill (Professor of Jazz Composition at the Royal Academy of Music in London) who is considered one of the greats in the world of jazz performance and education," Mr Cuskelly said.
"Subsidies are available to assist school age students to attend and this is an outstanding opportunity to participate in a world class music education and performance program," he said.
The week gets underway with Bush, Broadway and Broken Hearts.
"It's a cabaret-style show that draws inspiration from Peter Allen's life but is not based on his life per-se," Dr Cuskelly OAM said.
"Many Australians grew up in small country towns and for a range of reasons, left those towns to pursue life and love elsewhere. For many, their connection to people and place has remained strong despite a life lived elsewhere."
There will be two shows on Saturday, July 2 at 2pm and 7pm at the School of Arts.
Then, on Sunday there is 'The Chilly Sing', a day of community singing where all who want to sing are encouraged to attend.
"Alongside local participants, we are welcoming singers from the Gold Coast, Toowoomba and Brisbane," Dr Cuskelly said.
The day will be led by Dr Cuskelly and Sandra Milliken and will conclude with a presentation of the songs that have been learned during the day as well as some guest performances.
Also a key feature of the Winter School Program is the evening concerts - The Beat of the Bush - featuring a wide range of genres and styles from international and domestic performers.
"Support from key funding bodies has allowed us to make these outstanding quality performances available to the local community at the very low cost of $10 per concert," Dr Cuskelly said.
"We are so delighted to finally be able to offer this opportunity again and we can't wait to welcome everyone.
"We are so proud to be able to include performers of international calibre and we are sure that you will enjoy the diversity of performances on offer."
To find out more about getting involved or attending the events you can visit the Cuskelly College of Music website.
