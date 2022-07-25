Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News

Responding to a humanitarian disaster: Janelle Saffin's submission to independent 2022 NSW Flood Inquiry

By Janelle Saffin
Updated July 25 2022 - 7:39am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MAYOR VISITS: Tenterfield Shire Mayor Cr Bronwyn Petrie and State Member for Lismore Janelle Saffin meet in her Parliament House office during a sitting week recently. The pair keep in touch on a regular basis. Picture: Supplied

I RECENTLY made a detailed submission to the independent 2022 NSW Flood Inquiry Commissioners Professor Mary O'Kane AC and Mick Fuller APM, copying in the Legislative Council Committee's inquiry into the flood response as well.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.