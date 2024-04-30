Boltons recognised for contribution to Tenterfield Highlanders Pipe Band

During the Tenterfield Anzac Day events, the Tenterfield RSL sub-Branch made a presentation to Harry and Shauna Bolton, who will be departing to Yeppoon, Queensland in the near future.
Tenterfield RSL sub-Branch president, Major Dave Stewart (Rtd) took the opportunity to formally thank the Boltons for their contribution to the Tenterfield Highlanders Pipe Band, presenting them a Certificate of Appreciation.
The couple are both well-known in the community, having been involved with various community groups and working many roles throughout the region.
Mr Bolton worked for council for more than 20 years, as the cultural development officer and economic development officer.
At the helm of cultural and business development in Tenterfield, he saw the transformation of the Tenterfield School of Arts complex into the cultural hub of town.
While Ms Bolton took control of the Courtyard Cafe, nestled between the library, School of Arts museum and cinema.
Their son also worked at the cafe on a regular basis, with the complex becoming a home-away-from-home for the family.
The couple were also involved with the Rotary Club of Tenterfield.
But it was their contributions to the pipe band that was acknowledged last week.
Both Mr and Ms Bolton had been involved with the group since its inception in 1984 and over that time have both held positions including president, secretary and treasurer.
Mr Stewart said they had worked tirelessly to fundraise for the band in order to provide opportunities for local pipers and drummers.
"Additionally, Shauna has always been the band's kilt-maker - very much an under-rated skill," he said.
"Harry has served as Drum Major since 1984, regularly leading the band at parades and ensuring the band has always been well drilled.
"Shauna has been the bass drummer for the vast majority of the band's existence."
This year marked 40 years of Anzac marches for the Tenterfield Highlanders - initially servicing Deepwater and Tenterfield, and then adding the Wallangarra march from the late 1990s.
"Both Harry and Shauna have been instrumental in encouraging young people to get involved with the pipe band," said Mr Stewart.
"It has been their tireless efforts, particularly over the past 20 years, that have allowed the band to continue when most of those young players moved away for work and university."
The pipe band competed at Australian Championships in 1990, 1992 and 1994, placing second in Grade 4 and winning the Quickstep in 1992 in Hobart.
"The Tenterfield RSL sub-Branch wishes to sincerely thank you both along with your family and members of the band for your continued support over many, many years, to not only Anzac Day and Remembrance Days but also to the wider Tenterfield community," Mr Stewart said when presenting the certificate.
"Hopefully in some way you will always be connected to Tenterfield."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.