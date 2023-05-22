Tenterfield Star
NSW energy minister calls on New England locals to speak up on proposed renewable energy zone (REZ) plan

By Phoebe Loomes
Updated May 24 2023 - 12:54pm, first published May 22 2023 - 12:30pm
The New England will be "critical" to the future supply of energy in the state and now stakeholders are set to begin talks with government agencies about whether locals want their area to become a renewable energy zone.

