One round of the cricket competition to go

Tenterfield junior and senior cricket might be taking a break this week but there's no doubt the competition will be fierce when it resumes on February 21.
The competition will be paused for the Baggy Blues' but then it recommences with just one week left until finals.
There's no doubt the four teams headed for finals - Bonshaw Billygoats, KLAS Bouncers, The Teletubbies and Tenterfield Tavern - will be aiming to play themselves into form come round 12.
The Billygoats and Bouncers sit on equal points at the top of the table with the Teletubbies in hot pursuit after they beat the Billygoats in their last start.
Round 11 saw the Teletubbies win the toss and opt to bat.
It didn't take long for Bonshaw's John Finlay to strike, claiming the wicket of Tyran Petrie for one.
Will Ramsay then sent Will Sheather for seven before dismissing Mat Clothier for four.
Greg Bryant then chimed in with a wicket of his own with Tyler Sargeant bowled for two.
Finlay bowled Keiran Jones for two but that's where the Teletubbies stemmed the flow of wickets.
Geoff Swan junior smashed 43 not out off 26 deliveries.
Savannah Bambery helped him with 10 not out as the Teletubbies finished with 6-129 from their 20 overs.
In the run chase, Scott Coventry was the first to fall with seven off John Kelly's bowling.
Greg Bryant added 11 until he was caught off Petrie's bowling.
James Moore stepped up to the crease and settled things.
In the meantime, Finlay departed on 19 after being run out.
Moore's stand came to an end on 39 with Jones doing the damage.
Simon Piccini finished on 24 not out and Luke Mayne on five not out as the Billygoats fell short at the end of their 20 overs on 4-121.
The Thursday night fixture saw the Bouncers triumph over the Toolies.
The Toolies sent the Bouncers in to bowl and they went to work.
The Bouncers posted 23 runs before Matt Savins was caught off Ben Culbert's bowling for 20.
But that brought Matt Paton to the crease who set about belting the ball around the park before opener, Ellie Merchant, made four, succumbing to Jeremy Havlin's bowling.
Shaun Merchant also departed for four, this time it was Bryce Murray claiming the scalp.
Paton meanwhile kept toiling away, eventually retiring on 51 not out.
Brodie Parker was then bowled by Daniel Potter before Axel Bates went in the same fashion off Tim Cunningham's bowling.
Joshua Parker was the final wicket to fall.
He was bowled by Daniel Leeson for 32 as the Bouncers finished their 20 overs on 6-159.
Things didn't start well for the Toolies in the run chase.
Opener Leeson went for a duck before there were any runs on the board, caught and bowled by Matthew Savins.
But Daniel Potter and Dylan Horn added 22 runs until Horn was bowled by Brody Parker.
Potter was bowled by Jarrod Brown and his side was 3-39.
Olivia Merchant then claimed Cunningham's wicket for a duck.
But Ben Culbert and Brett Hussey steadied the ship.
They added 41 runs between them until Culbert was caught off Parker's bowling for 27.
Cameron Sommerlad followed for three runs, Olivia Merchant picking up her second wicket.
Bates then dismissed Murray for one and Ellie Merchant rounded out the wicket-takers list by claiming Cole Crotty for five.
The Toolies ultimately fell short in their run chase, finishing on 8-113 after their 20 overs.
Round 12 will see Tavern take on the Bouncers on Wednesday and the Billygoats face the Toolies on Thursday.
