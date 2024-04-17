Charming haven

Tenterfield Star's Property of the Week, Thursday, April 18: 31 Margaret Street, Tenterfield:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 31 Margaret Street.
Whether you're looking for a starter home or a quiet place to retire, 31 Margaret Street has everything you need.
Unwind within the welcoming embrace of this easy-to-maintain Tenterfield home. The property offers a charming two bedroom home situated on a spacious 910.5 square metre block of land.
This property is perfect for those looking for a cosy home with plenty of outdoor space.
The house features an update kitchen with plenty of bench space and storage along with a comfortable living room with cosy wood fire for those colder months. There is also two good-sized bedrooms, bathroom, and laundry.
Outside the home you will find a beautiful porch where you can relax and enjoy the serene surroundings, and a large, well-maintained backyard.
31 Margaret Street will go under auction on Friday, April 19 so don't miss the opportunity to make this lovely property your own.
