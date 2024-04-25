Tenterfield Star
TenterLIFE requests council support for memorial garden project

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
April 25 2024 - 10:35am
TenterLIFE Suicide Prevention Network, picture in 2023 participating in the Blue Tree Project, has requested council support to construct a memorial garden at Tenterfield Park for community use. Picture by Melinda Campbell
TenterLIFE Suicide Prevention Network, picture in 2023 participating in the Blue Tree Project, has requested council support to construct a memorial garden at Tenterfield Park for community use. Picture by Melinda Campbell

Tenterfield Shire Council has passed a motion to support TenterLIFE's plans to constructing a memorial garden at Tenterfield Park.

