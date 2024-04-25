TenterLIFE requests council support for memorial garden project

Tenterfield Shire Council has passed a motion to support TenterLIFE's plans to constructing a memorial garden at Tenterfield Park.
TenterLIFE Suicide Prevention Network Incorporated is a group of concerned community members who want to create awareness for the prevention of suicide and reduce the stigma associated with mental illness.
They are applying for a grant from Wesley Mission - Wesley Life Force - to construct a memorial garden for community use.
At the Ordinary Council Meeting on Wednesday, April 24, Tenterfield mayor, councillor Bronwyn Petrie, used the mayoral minutes to address council on TenterLIFE's request of council to consider supporting this project.
"This grant is to deliver a project focused on grief and loss for the community," said Cr Petrie.
"The TenterLIFE proposal is the creation of a memorial garden comprised of native flowering plants - indigenous to the Tenterfield area - where community members can go for some peaceful reflection on their loved ones who have passed in a quiet natural setting, with construction of a shelter and bench seat for contemplation."
Cr Petrie said the shelter would be constructed of natural timber with a rustic tin roof to blend in with the surroundings and the bench seat would be a live edge timber sourced and made locally.
"TenterLIFE also envisaged small memorial plaques could potentially be affixed on the upper parts of the shelter to commemorate the lives lost or family and friends," she said.
"Following the presentation to council, by Granite Borders Landcare and Tenterfield Naturalist last week, this project would fit into their work and vision for the eastern end of the park, and also potentially assist with acquiring new members."
"Therefore, I ask council support to provide TenterLIFE a supporting letter for the grant application and permission to construct the memorial garden in consultation with Tenterfield Naturalists, and provision to construct the shelter providing of course that said construction abides by council's due processes."
The motion was carried by council.
