For almost 40 years Kevin O'Donoghue has been entertaining kids, dressed as a modern day swaggie. Known as the swaggie man, he travels the country moving from town to town in New South Wales and Queensland where he performs in preschools, and has become a favourite of children at Tenterfield Preschool Kindergarten. During his visits, Kevin performs Australian bush music and traditional instruments to help keeps alive the tradition of bush music and culture from the 1880s. Originally from Bendigo he moved to Queensland in 1984 after growing tired of the cold down south, and soon started entertaining children throughout the region in his swaggie attire. "I am a living swagman to teach children our history before its lost forever," Kevin said. He sings about shearers, drovers and convicts. "I wanted to immerse myself in that heritage, so I just followed in the spirit of the swagman." During his visit to Tenterfield this month he was performing daily for half an hour at Tenterfield Preschool Kindergarten. Joanne Willoughby, the director and education leader of Tenterfield Preschool Kindergarten, said during his visits, many children displayed great musical talent. "We had a great bunch of children thoroughly engaged in a program of dancing, singing and playing musical instruments to all kinds of music," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JV4n4a6iwKJ9DNUAb9ehsn/e2b781e7-329d-4da8-91cc-c78010a3f4c0.JPG/r10_430_4022_2697_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Swagman keeping history alive during preschool visits