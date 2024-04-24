New Tenterfield general manager addresses council for the first time

Tenterfield Shire Council welcomed its new general manager, Hein Basson, at the Ordinary Meeting on Wednesday, April 24.
In his address to council Mr Basson said he was delighted to begin his duties since taking up the role on Monday, April 15, following the departure of interim general manager, Glenn Wilcox.
"I have been very busy over the last week and a half," he said.
"Met with various people and have become acutely aware of some of the issues that our council is confronted with and the community is being confronted with."
Mr Basson said he had started to compile a list of issues that he will be delivering to council.
"I will keep on compiling, as I work my way through meeting people that are important to meet and people that want to meet with me," he said.
"I will be presenting that list of issues back to council in order for us to have a think and discussion, and to map out at least a direction for the short term up until the elections in September.
"And hopefully some direction for the newly elected council after September to also pursue."
With more than 35 years of experience in local government, Mr Basson told council he would not be changing any of the priority items and addressed some of his concerns.
"Financial sustainability of this council is a concern and it will be a concern for the next number of years. In us working through the issues that are driving that unsustainability at this point in time," he said.
"The other big issue that I want to mention ... is the staffing structural of council. You as elected representatives are here to have a strategic vision and to adopt resolutions, and that is the way the council speaks.
"It is my role, as general manager, to then implement those decisions and resolutions without any undue delay.
"In order for me to be able to do that, I need access to staff who are structured, within an organisational structure, to execute those decisions and also run the day-to-day administration of the council.
Mr Basson believes the moratorium placed on the filling of staffing positions has had an impact on the morale of staff with some staff taking over other duties, creating "some fuzziness", and people not being entirely clear on "what exactly they need to do".
"It'll be my job to address that as a matter of priority," he said.
"Taking in consideration the constraints that we have to work under financially, only budgeting for 82 number of people ... so that is calling for a very lean organisation.
"With that, we will have to really think about what we are capable of doing and achieving successfully, without burning out staff as well in the process."
A former general manager of Glen Innes Severn Shire Council, Mr Basson said it was great to be back in the New England.
"I love this part of the world ... it's great to be back in Tenterfield. It's a wonderful, beautiful town," he said.
"Some of the community members that I've met are wonderful people too.
"I can assure you that we have some wonderful staff members, as well. They've shown resilience and a lot of positive attitude and good work to still be here with us and I'm looking forward to working with them into the future ... achieving some some great goals."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.