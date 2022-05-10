A new series of the successful Ladies in Livestock program is being rolled out across the Northern Tablelands.
The Ladies in Livestock program is an initiative of Northern Tablelands Local Land Services to educate women by building their technical knowledge and capacity to apply the skills gained through the program to their individual farm enterprises.
Hands-on practical sessions are delivered on topics such as livestock management, pastures, biosecurity, pest control, financial administration, health and safety, and natural resource management.
As part of the program, four groups are operating in Guyra, Tenterfield, Inverell and Walcha.
Sessions are open to all women, and there is a particular focus on content for women making on-farm, technical decisions.
The sessions are designed to build confidence and provide women with the opportunity to network and develop new relationships. Many women may be new to the area or have returned on the back of successful careers outside the agricultural sector.
These events have something for all women interested in agriculture.
Sessions will be held at:
Topics to be covered at each session include updating your farm plan with a focus on emergency management and biosecurity, what you need to know about Japanese Encephalitis and Lumpy Skin Disease, and support available through NSW DPI's Rural Recovery Support Service.
The program will also discuss the Northern Tablelands Local Land Services soil testing program and how you can benefit from knowing your soil.
For more information contact Northern Tablelands Local Land Services on 1300 795 299 or visit the Ladies in Livestock Facebook page.
