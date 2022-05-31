Tenterfield Star
Festival of Small Halls returns to New England

Updated June 1 2022 - 4:18am, first published May 31 2022 - 1:00am
Talented duo Ash and Sara are headed out on their second Small Halls run.

Festival of Small Halls will return to the region this month.

