Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News

Spike in influenza cases prompts month of free flu jabs

By Kate McIlwain
Updated June 8 2022 - 12:00am, first published June 2 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FLU SHOT: The influenza vaccination will be free for all NSW residents in June. Photo: File

With an early spike in influenza cases the NSW government has been prompted to launch a month-long flu shot blitz.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.