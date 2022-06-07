School-based trainee, Allie Hill has been nominated as a finalist in the NSW training awards.
The Tenterfield High School student has been nominated in the School Based Apprentice/Trainee of the Year category.
"The traineeship has given me a better insight into nursing, and has also made me more compassionate and grateful," Allie said.
"It has given me confidence and a strength in myself I didn't know I had," she said.
The VET course Allie is undertaking is to train to become a Health Service Assistant.
A HSA reflects the role of a variety of workers who provide assistance to health professional staff and for the care of clients.
She is enrolled in this course for two years and undertaking a school-based traineeship gives Allie the chance to complete her certificate III Health Service Assistant as part of her HSC.
"The reason I chose my qualification is to connect to my future career choice. It shows me an insight of what the nursing industry really looks like," Allie said.
"I was made aware of the VET course through a family friend. She is now in her third year at university studying nursing. She inspired me and I hope to be an inspiration for others."
Allie said undertaking her training at Tenterfield PAM Hospital had a major impact.
"It has broadened my knowledge of the expectations of a nurse, it has also made me more compassionate and thankful for life itself. Since training to become a HSA I have definitely matured as a young adult," she said.
Allie is one of five school-based trainees currently working at hospitals across the district who are nominated for an award.
"Being nominated and becoming a finalist is a huge accomplishment and it was an honour to be nominated," Allie said. "I am beyond excited."
"I hope to encourage the younger generation and inspire them to take these opportunities while still at school to enter traineeships and apprenticeships," she said.
"It is going to help make sure these key areas of the industry remain not only viable, but build and become stronger."
The winners from the Hunter will be announced on June 10 and the winners from New England on June 17. Allie will travel to Tamworth for the awards ceremony.
The NSW Training Awards are conducted annually by Training Services NSW to recognise outstanding achievement in the vocational education and training sector.
