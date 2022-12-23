Tenterfield Care Centre is disputing a two-star rating indicating compliance issues in one of its residential aged care homes.
Under the new system of accreditation, aged care facilities are sent their scores a week before they are posted online.
Tenterfield Care Centre management checked the My Aged Care website for the Haddington Nursing Home earlier this week, and we were astounded to see the publicly released star rating as two stars.
As per the preview released last week to Tenterfield Care Centre management, both Millrace and Haddington Nursing Home had received an overall Star Rating of four out of five stars to be published online.
"We were shocked and disappointed to see this result released contrary to the preview that was sent to us by the Department of Health and Aged Care on the 10th of December, and to be honest are dumbfounded how the overall Star rating of 2 stars was calculated and released to the public without our knowledge," acting chief executive Neil Sproule said.
"To say that the team is disappointed is an understatement."
The rating is based on this organisation's performance in relation to Compliance, Quality Measures, Residents' Experience, and Staffing.
A breakdown of the ratings shows Haddington received five stars for staff rating and four stars for residents' experience.
Quality Measures, which considers if Haddington Nursing Home is delivering good clinical care, received three stars with two stars awarded for compliance.
A two star rating means that Haddington Nursing Home has current compliance issues and the home needs to take action to fix them.
"To be clear we are not questioning the breakdown but the overall star rating which in comparison to other providers is inconsistent," Mr Sproule said.
"Quite frankly we are at a loss as to how the overall rating was averaged to two stars.
"On the positive side of things, we are pleased to announce that Millrace Hostel has received a four out of five-star overall rating."
The stars-based quality measures rating was introduced in November. It's updated every 6 months.
Tenterfield Care Centre chair Greg Sauer said they have appealed the score Haddington received for compliance after there was a discrepancy between what they were told the score would be, and what was made public.
He said they were happy when Haddington received a four out of five for compliance, but when the results were made public, the four stars had been reduced to two stars.
"For whatever reason Haddington is now a two," Mr Sauer said.
He said Mr Sproule had contacted NSW Health about the matter.
"They're astonished that the score changed without any explanation in that short period of seven days," he said.
"It's totally wrong and we expect that it will be reversed, because there's no justification for two (stars)."
The Department of Health and Aged Care were contacted for comment on the star ratings.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
