THE potential sale of the old Tenterfield power station could play into the hands of the towns National Monument Project.
Tenterfield National Monument Association chairman Greg Sauer said the group had previously expressed interest in taking over the state-owned property.
Real estate agents NAI Harcourts Tenterfield, is now asking for Expressions of Interest in the historic building.
"If they can't manage to sell it we would be very interested to take it off their hands," Mr Sauer said.
"We previously enquired about being a partner with other like-minded community bodies who need a space to set up their activities.
"We can't purchase it through grant money, but we would certainly be able to access funding to maintain it."
Work on the National Monument Project started in March 2022, which was designed to restore federation style verandahs in the town's CBD.
The project involves restoring building facades to what they looked like in the early 1900s, and telling the stories of Tenterfield's rich connection to Australian history at that time.
Sauer said they are awaiting DGR (Deductible Gift Recipient) status which would help people contribute with donations.
The original power station dates back to 1901 with the one on Railway Avenue built in 1930.
It was a large employer and a source of pride for local industry because of the high quality of skill and its viability in producing an essential service.
The power station ceased operation in 1970 when Tenterfield started to draw electricity from the state grid.
When the plant closed it was one of the last Municipal diesel generated plants to be in full operation in NSW.
More recently the building was used by Forest to Furniture for the design and manufacture of timber furniture.
NAI Harcourts Tenterfield Principal Jack Thomas is the selling agent.
"Offered for sale for the first time in close to a century, this property is a unique opportunity for purchasers to secure not only a property that has a significant place in local history but also the potential for a variety of commercial uses," he said.
"The streets of the main township of Tenterfield are lined with heritage-listed buildings. "Plus, it has the potential to be developed into an outstanding private residence."
Located approximately 1.5km from the CBD, Mr Thomas said it could become a commercial business operation such as an art gallery, restaurant, or bed and breakfast.
"The Tenterfield Power Station should attract some pretty creative interest, and I am sure Jack will add great local knowledge to the intending purchaser's plans," NAI Harcourts national manager Jason Luckhardt said.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
