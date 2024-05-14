Fixes planned for deadly intersection

The NSW Government is investing in long overdue safety improvements on two intersections that adjoin the New England Highway at Old Ballandean Road and Bruxner Way, Tenterfield.
The road safety improvements come nearly three months since the tragic death of 17-year-old Jackson Clarke on Friday, February 21, 2024.
Jackson died two days later following a collision with a truck at the intersection. He had been a captain at Tenterfield High School.
Tenterfield mayor Bronwyn Petrie described Jackson as "an exceptional young man" and said the community was "much poorer" without him at council's meeting a week later.
She sought support for council to officially contact the NSW Regional Transport and Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison, Secretary of Transport for NSW Josh Murray, State Lismore MP Janelle Saffin, Federal New England MP Barnaby Joyce, and Federal Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King.
Cr Petrie said a follow up meeting was then initiated a week later with head of northern region for transport in NSW Anna Zycki and the Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison.
"I would like to thank Minister Aitchison, Jenelle Safin and the Transport for NSW team as well as our council team her who went out with them to look at the situation at the intersection," Cr Petrie said.
"It's very important that the whole area there does receive black spot funding to affect a long-term engineering solution. We requested urgent speed reduction around the intersection and urgent redesign and reconstruction of the intersection to improve vision for travelling motorists.
"We are thankful these improvements have been achieved in a relatively short time frame. That is what the family of Mr Clarke asked for, they wanted to ensure quick steps were taken to reduce the likelihood of another family suffering what they have suffered due to this terrible and sad tragedy."
State Lismore MP Janelle Saffin said the road safety improvements are important for the community of Tenterfield and was relieved action had been taken quickly and promptly after years of inaction at the intersection.
"We've lobbied before, but we didn't get as far as we needed to," Ms Saffin said.
"There have been I think six crashes at the intersection in the past five years.
"I'm pleased with the quick response this time from transport and I'm committed to continue working with Tenterfield shire council along with Cr Petrie to get the community what they need to be safe, and I'm once again, I'm just so sorry about what's taken place," she said.
"Black spot funding is clearly on my radar and I will work with Tenterfield council to achieve the long term engineering solutions needed."
The 80km/h speed limit on the New England Highway has been extended a further 3.2km to the North, to include both the Old Ballandean Road and Bruxner Way intersection.
The existing 100km/h speed limit on Old Ballandean Road has been reduced to 80km/h
The existing 80km/h speed limit on Bruxner Way will remain the same. Transport for NSW will use variable message signs in the New England Highway to alert road users to the speed limit change.
Give Way signs will also be replaced with Stop signs.
