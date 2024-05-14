Tenterfield Star
Tenterfield Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Roads

Fixes planned for deadly intersection

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
May 14 2024 - 2:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The intersection at New England Highway, Old Ballandean Road and Bruxner Highway, where Jackson Clarke was fatally injured in a crash. Safety upgrades at the intersection have been approved.
The intersection at New England Highway, Old Ballandean Road and Bruxner Highway, where Jackson Clarke was fatally injured in a crash. Safety upgrades at the intersection have been approved.

The NSW Government is investing in long overdue safety improvements on two intersections that adjoin the New England Highway at Old Ballandean Road and Bruxner Way, Tenterfield.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local New England journalist covering all manner of issues social, political, sports, business. Please feel free to get in touch with me directly heath.forsyth@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0407 410 222

More from Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.