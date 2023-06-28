Tenterfield Star
Tenterfield Shire Council prepare for rates increase after IPART decision

Laurie Bullock
By Laurie Bullock
June 29 2023 - 5:30am
Mayor Bronwyn Petrie says the council has some hard decisions to make after IPART made its decision on rate increases.
Mayor Bronwyn Petrie says the council has some hard decisions to make after IPART made its decision on rate increases.

The average rate increase for local residents will be $267 after a 43 per cent rate rise was approved for Tenterfield Shire Council.

