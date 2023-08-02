A RECORD number of people helped raise $19,000 at the annual Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service gala dinner.
About 109 people sat down for dinner and auctions at the Tenterfield Bowling Club on July 29.
John 'Dodge' Landers has been involved in raising money for the service for more than a decade.
He is still involved as the vice president of the Tenterfield support group while Lisa Dalton has taken the reins as president.
"$19,000 is a fair whack of money for one night," Mr Landers said.
"By rate of population Tenterfield puts in more money than any other town in New South Wales.
"The support group does a lot of work and that's the most people we've had sit down for dinner.
"We have to thank the people of Tenterfield for supporting the helicopter, just like they've always done.
"Whether it's relay for life or charity golf days for the helicopter, we punch well above our weight and raise more money than other towns combined."
It can also help search for missing people and quickly land in difficult places around the region.
"It can land in impossible places and it's a vital service for a place like Tenterfield," Mr Landers said.
"The helicopter does something like four flights a day most days.
"I don't know the numbers from last year but two years ago it was here 53 times in 52 weeks.
"The chopper can come from Lismore and land on the oval within about 24 minutes, which is pretty impressive considering it weighs about seven tonne."
Mr Landers said the group plans to make another sizable donation to the service in the coming weeks.
