About 109 people helped raise $19,000 at the annual Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service gala dinner at the Tenterfield Bowling Club

By Mitchell Craig
Updated August 2 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 11:00am
A RECORD number of people helped raise $19,000 at the annual Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service gala dinner.

